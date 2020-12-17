10 things to do this week

Win cookbook

15.12.2020

Those lovely people at the British Ladies’ Club have given us a copy of “Lëtz Cook”, signed by British ambassador John Marshall, to give away to one lucky reader.

Vaccination centre prepares to go live

The vaccination centre is located in the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg

Photo: SIP / Luc Deflorenne

The first of four regional vaccination centres to open in the grand duchy, in the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg in Luxembourg City, held a simulation exercise on Wednesday to test its readiness.

The vaccination centre is located in the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg
Dr Robert Goerens (right), head of the Victor Hugo vaccination centre explains how the centre operates to Luc Feller, Serge Wilmes, Paulette Lenert, Xavier Bettel and Lydie Polfer
Volunteer “patients” queue at the Victor Hugo Hall vaccination centre during the simulation dry run
Patients with a prescription for a vaccination are registered at a welcome desk
Xavier Bettel chats with doctors who will be among the 55 staff at the Victor Hugo centre
Health minister Paulette Lenert looks on as the test centre staff and volunteers perform the simulation exercise
Belgian observers with prime minister Xavier Bettel and Luc Feller
Patients are given a medical check-up prior to being vaccinated
The vaccination centre is located in the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg
Photo: SIP / Luc Deflorenne

Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP), health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP), city mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) and deputy mayor Serge Wilmes (CSV) and national protection high commissioner (HCPN) Luc Feller were at the centre to watch the exercise and get a debriefing on progress.

The simulation exercise involved 80 personnel from the army, customs administration and the CGDIS first responder service. When it starts being operational the centre will have a staff of 55, including doctors and qualified nurses.

Luxembourg is still waiting for the European Medicines Agency to give approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The EMA has brought forward its meeting to discuss approval to Monday 21 December. Until then the health authorities do not want to speculate on how many vaccine doses the grand duchy will be receiving and how many vaccinations per day it can conduct.

The other vaccination centres are being located at the Luxembourg Air Rescue hangar in Findel, in Belval in the south, in the sports hall of the neuro-psychiatric hospital in Ettelbrück in the north. A further centre for the east of the country will also open for when the vaccine becomes available.