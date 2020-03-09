Women & men stop traffic to demand equal rights

People in Luxembourg waved banners and stopped traffic on Saturday in a bid to draw attention to the lack of gender equality.
Photo: Jess Bauldry
Inspired by the 1911 strike of socialist Clara Zetkin, the peaceful “Fraestreik” began on the place d’Armes, in Luxembourg City, where over 1,000 men and women assembled to hear speeches and join in chants.
A slightly smaller group then set out to march in front of the parliament building, before joining boulevard Roosevelt, crossing Pont Adolphe, and walking to the Rotondes via avenue de la Gare.
The demonstrators were supported by police, who managed traffic while the group blocked the bridge, for instance.
