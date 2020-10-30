10 tips of the month: October 2020

The interior reception area of Mama Shelter Luxembourg
Photo: Romain Gamba
Whether you're looking for a bit of joy, need something a bit darker or just want to nestle in with a cosy cocktail, here are the Delano team's 10 tips for the month of October.
Current reads
For those who have been inspired by Marie Kondo and her ideas on sparking joy, this book is an excellent follow-up. A friend gifted me "Joyful" by Ingrid Fetell Lee, the designer and brain behind The Aesthetics of Joy blog. Lee, by pinpointing 10 aesthetics, encourages us to really reexamine our physical world at our homes and offices to better understand how joy can--and should--be revealed through tangible objects. There's even a joyful toolkit at the end of the book to boot. NG
If, like me, you enjoy stories that are short and dark, Karen Russell’s engrossing anthology, “Orange World” is a refreshing read. From tornado farming, to a flooded future and a doctor tasked with ensuring the undead do not walk the earth, each story takes you to a new place, and time. What unites them are the familiar characters and relationships, passions, fears and flaws that haunt us all. My favourite was “Bog Girl”, more a tragic comedy with a dark twist than a romance. JB
Emma Cline follows up her much-hyped debut “The Girls” with “Daddy”, a collection of short stories tackling masculinity in the post-MeToo era. From a film director past his prime to a disgraced editor, the middle-aged protagonists reek of entitlement. But Cline adds depth to the stories by refusing simple perpetrator-victim tropes without losing sight of the imbalance between the men and women in her stories but also the older and younger generations portrayed. CS
Listen to this
With her cool by the bucketful and fabulous sense of fashion, Róisín Murphy has been a dance music icon since the early days of her band Moloko. Her fifth solo album, Róisín Machine, which is a mix of old songs refashioned and some cracking new tracks, enshrines her reputation as queen of the dancefloor. Packed with deliciously structured tunes (“Simulation”), assertive lyrics (“Something More”) and a handful of real floor stompers (I defy anyone not to dance to the celebratory, squelchy funk of “We Got Together”). This is uplifting, disco-house delight guaranteed to get anyone out of their second-wave blues. Listen to “We Got Together”. DR
Essential viewing
Focusing on the ubiquity of social networks in our everyday lives, “The Social Dilemma” delves into the hidden truths of social media. What makes this so interesting is the fact that former top tier employees of Big Tech companies explain the impact of growth hacking, surveillance capitalism and psychological manipulation on conspiracy theories, politics, etc.. Although the key messages are at times overshadowed by the unnecessary attempt at creating a gripping storyline, the documentary does offer a more comprehensive yet unsettling look at Silicon Valley. LF
The “Trial of the Chicago Seven” is a timely reminder of the dangers of using political power to sway the judiciary to target opponents. The film, available on Netflix, focuses on the famous trial in 1968 of anti-Vietnam war protestors accused of inciting a riot outside the Democratic convention in Chicago. It’s dramatic arc and sharp dialogue will please fans of Aaron Sorkin, while star turns from the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen (who, unsurprisingly, provides most of the odd moments of humour) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also attract audiences. But it is the veterans Michael Keaton, Mark Rylance, the underrated Jong Carroll Lynch, and Frank Langella who are truly outstanding. Watch the trailer. DR
The BBC adaptation of “A Suitable Boy” has hit Netflix, turning one of the longest English-language novels--at upwards of 590,000 words--into six hour-long episodes. And there’s a lot of story to tell, set against the partition of India, as young woman Lata has to choose between three suitors. The adaptation hasn’t been without its critics, for example for its haphazard use of Bengali, Urdu and Hindi, but it’s a lavish--if somewhat predictable--period drama offering. CS
Not really "essential", more of a guilty pleasure is "Emily in Paris". It's a ridiculously exaggerated and unrealistic take on a young marketing exec who lands herself in the French capital as she navigates Parisian culture, business, relationships. Sure, the series is packed with clichés, but the bright palette coupled with Emily's effervescence and seeing Paris through rose-coloured lenses will have anyone longing for a trip back to the city of lights. NG
For foodies
After setting up in Los Angeles, London and other metropolises across the globe, Mama Shelter has finally made its way to Luxembourg. Nestled inside one of the many business buildings decorating the Kirchberg skyline, the restaurant’s fancy interior design makes all the difference, giving you that big city flare. On top of that, staff is extremely friendly, and the extensive drinks and food menu includes fancy cocktails to delicious pizzas and traditional Luxembourgish dishes, leaving no wishes unfulfilled. LF
Random observations
It seems to be a running joke with the Delano team, but I think I’ve found a hand sanitiser which gives Aaron’s favourite a run for the money! The hand sanitiser at the coworking site Spaces on Place de la Gare has the best citrusy clean scent and doesn't leave that annoying residue. NG
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close