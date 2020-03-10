Airlines rethink flight schedules: Covid-19

Ryanair announced on Tuesday that it is suspending all flights to and from Italy as a measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. What about other locally operating airlines?
Ryanair declared it will be suspending all Italian international flights effective midnight, Friday 13 March, until midnight, Wednesday, 8 April. Flights within the country have also been cut, starting midnight this Wednesday.
Over at easyJet, which operates regular flights between Luxembourg and Milan, a spokesperson told Delano that: "Following a decree published on 9 March by the Italian authorities implementing additional restrictions for the whole of Italy, easyJet is currently reviewing its flight programme between 10 March and 3 April 2020. The majority of flights to and from the airports of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona have been cancelled for the next few days and the passengers concerned have been informed of their options by e-mail and SMS, including the possibility of a transfer to another flight or full refund."
Earier on 6 March--prior to the full country lockdown in Italy--the airline had stated, “We continue to operate to to and from Italy, and are working closely with the World Health Organisation on the increased uncertainty that Covid-19 may be causing," adding that its policies and procedures were “in line with the guidance provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and EASA”.
While several Luxair, Lufthansa and other flights to and from the Findel airport had been cancelled on Tuesday, the latest Luxair statement on its site reads that it is allowing “customers who had planned a trip to Milan, Venice, Rome or Florence until 03/04/2020 to cancel their trip before departure, free of charge” and that “flights [sic] frequencies to certain destinations might be reduced”. Customers have been asked to contact Luxair directly in cases of cancellation.
Responding to request for an update, Luxair later told Delano that: "Venice has been canceled until 02/04, the Milan route will be operated if only possible with 1 last remaining frequency per day, Rome is cancelled on week days 1/3/5 and Florence is only starting 30/03".
Delano has also requested an updated comment from Lux-Airport, but at the time of writing had not received a response.
British Airways also cancelled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday 10 March, without specifying whether the cancellations will continue in the coming days.
The International Air Transport Association announced last Thursday that it estimated air transport financial losses in 2020 could total anywhere between US$63-113b.