Coronavirus: national guard in New York; 10,000 cases in Italy

New cases in Luxembourg, EU launches response, US looks at stimulus policy, UK minister tests positive, Biden surges ahead. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York town as US death toll climbs
National Guard troops have been sent to the town of New Rochelle in New York state to clean schools and deliver food to quarantined individuals. The move follows governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to create a “containment zone” around the town after it saw the “probably the largest cluster” of US cases of coronavirus, CBS New York and the BBC report. Cuomo has also announced that the state’s prisoners are making hand sanitizer, The Washington Post reveals. The number of confirmed cases in the US has doubled in 3 days to reach 900, while the death toll has risen to 29. Washington state’s governor, Jay Inslee, said he was considering mandatory measures to prevent a spread as he feared the state’s current number of 162 reported cases could reach 64,000 in the next two months, says The Guardian.
Coronavirus: Italy suffers worst one-day death toll
168 people died of coronavirus in Italy on Tuesday, the biggest one-day death toll in the country. The increase of 36%, to 631 confirmed deaths comes the day the whole country was placed under quarantine. But 1,004 people made a full recovery, compared to 724 on Monday. The country’s 10,149 recorded cases make it the hardest hit in Europe. The Local Italy, Sky News, and Reuters report. But Vox warns that the coronavirus outbreak is also wreaking collateral damage on an over-stretched health system, and the BBC reports on fear and confusion resulting from the lockdown. The Guardian looks at the economic impact and Italy’s and the EU’s response.
Coronavirus: Luxembourg reports 6th and 7th cases
As Delano reported on Tuesday evening, two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the grand duchy. Both patients contracted the virus outside the country. And airlines flying out of Findel are rethinking their schedules.
Coronavirus: EU finds €25 billion, relaxes airline rules
The European Commission announced it will set up a €25 billion joint investment fund to help economies worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak after EU leaders held a video conference on Tuesday evening. The money will come from existing resources, Reuters reports. The EU will also temporarily suspend rules that require airline to operate at least 80 per cent of scheduled flights to maintain their airport slots, the Independent and Euronews report. Leaders also agreed on a coordinated approach for the procurement of medicines, medical devices and protective equipment, RTE says.
Coronavirus: US looks at stimulus strategy
Vice president Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the White House was “going to be working with Republican and Democratic leadership to move a legislative package” to bolster the US economy, Reuters reports. President Donald Trump has pitched a 0% payroll tax rate that would last through the rest of this year, an official told CNBC. He is also considering assistance for the shale industry in response to the slump in oil prices. The president has said he has not tested for covid-19, but that he would be open to the idea, Politico says. He was responding to questions after it was revealed he has been in contact with congressional lawmakers who have since self-quarantined.
Coronavirus: UK minister infected as Arsenal players self-isolate
The UK’s health minster Nadine Dorries became the first MP to test positive for covid-19 and has self-isolated, the BBC and ITN report. Arsenal football club has placed its players in self-isolation because some of them met Evangolis Marinakis, the owner of Greek side Olympiakos who tested positive on Monday, The Guardian reports. The same paper reports on confusion after the National Health Service and Public Health England gave conflicting advice on self-isolating for people returning from Italy.
Biden wins 3 states in blow to Sanders
Joe Biden landed a crucial victory in Michigan in his bid to become the Democratic Party candidate to run against incumbent president Donald Trump in November. Biden also won Mississippi and Missouri, The New York Times reports. Earlier Biden had a testy exchange with a Detroit car plant worker about gun control in which he said his adversary was “full of shit”, CNBC and The Daily Wire report.
Putin power push
Russian president Vladimir Putin could potentially stay in power until 2036 by winning two more six-year terms, if his plans for constitutional change are approved by a "public vote" on 22 April. The BBC, CNN, and The Moscow Times report.
Tate Steel Europe plans job cuts
Tata Steel Europe is planning to cut 1,250 jobs in an effort to “urgently improve profitability” according to a memo seen by Reuters. But that is still less than half of the 3,000 losses the company anticipated in an announcement last year.
HIV patient cured
A man from London became only the second HIV patient to by cured of the virus using a stem-cell treatment, the BBC reports.
Poachers kill rare white giraffes
Two extremely rare white giraffes have been killed by poachers in north-eastern Kenya, the BBC, The Guardian, CBS and CNN report.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts