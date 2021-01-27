Airport passenger numbers in freefall, cargo strong

Luxembourg’s airport in Findel saw 68% fewer passengers in 2020 compared to the year before, its lowest number of travellers since 2003, the company running the hub said on Wednesday.
A total of 1.4m passengers travelled through Luxembourg airport in 2020, down from 4.4m in 2019, bringing to a crashing halt the steady growth the site has seen over the last decade. In 2010, there were 1.6m passengers.
Air travel all but collapsed during lockdown and only slowly resumed for the summer holiday period. Travel restrictions, quarantine rules and local lockdown measures continue hampering flights.
National carrier Luxair earlier this month said its passengers in 2020 dropped by two-thirds to 654,000 from 2,086,700 the year before.
Luxembourg this week announced that it would begin requiring people who travel into the country by plane to show a negative test result upon arrival.
The European aviation industry’s average passenger drop last year was at 71%, according to the Airports Council International.
But even during the worst of the pandemic in 2020, Luxembourg’s airport remained open for cargo flights, with 947,000 tonnes of goods handled last year, an increase of 6% compared to 2019. This included large amounts of medical equipment.
Freight airline Cargolux is yet to reveal its 2020 results.