Avoid contacts, even for Christmas: Lenert

News Current affairs 21.11.2020 Aaron Grunwald
The health minister, Paulette Lenert, has told Luxembourg residents to reduce interactions with people outside their household as much as possible, including less contact over the Christmas holidays. Lenert made the comments during a radio interview on 21 November 2020. Library picture: Paulette Lenert is seen speaking during a press conference, 20 May 2020. Photo credit: Matic Zorman

The numbers do not look good, Paulette Lenert, the health minister (LSAP), said during a radio interview on Saturday afternoon.

Over the last 5 days, the number of new infections has remained high and volatile, Lenert told RTL. With the current high positivity rate, the situation could quickly get out of hand.

The health minister was asked why cafés and restaurants needed to be shut down and the number of contacts at home needed to be reduced. Because the virus is so diffusely present in society that the source of half of new infections cannot be attributed, Lenert answered.

Everywhere there are interactions, there is a risk of passing on the virus, she said on RTL. So, for the moment, it is important to avoid visiting and meetups.

People need to prepare themselves for less getting-together over Christmas, Lenert warned, although she did not specify any particular restrictions.

