Cars expected to be sold during 2021 Autofestival

Around 18,000 cars should be sold during this year’s Autofestival, according to a survey by polling group TNS Ilres.
Just over a quarter of the people surveyed by TNS Ilres (25%) said they were planning on buying a new car in 2021, with two thirds of those saying they wanted to benefit from car festival deals, in numbers published by RTL.
The Autofestival starts on 25 January and will continue until 13 February. The event was extended after the government decided to keep shops closed on Sundays as part of measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly half of respondents said they would consider buying a hybrid or electric vehicle. Dealerships said this category could make up around a third of Autofestival sales.
The survey was based on a representative group of 500 people, with TNS Ilres expecting 60,000 visitors to this year’s Autofestival extrapolated to the population.
Car dealers in Luxembourg make up to one third of their annual sales during the festival, which offers reduced prices on numerous models while many banks offer more favourable loans during the event.