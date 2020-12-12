Circular Luxembourg, tram extension & space news: Radio 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Jess Bauldry was the guest on the seven-day roundup section of radio 100,7’s “Connecting” show hosted by Natasha Ehrmann on Friday. Here’s what they discussed.
Circular economy progress
Jess and Natasha reflected on Luxembourg’s third industrial revolution economic strategy set out by Jeremy Rifkin in 2016 prompted by this week’s announcement to hold a survey on projects that have been established in the four years since. The two discussed the landmark achievements, many of which are in Wiltz, and the product circularity datasheet (PCDS), promoting circularity in industry and manufacture, which was launched by Luxembourg earlier in the week.
Public transport
The opening of the extension of Luxembourg’s tram network to the train station this weekend is a major landmark for the capital’s long-term transport strategy. While celebrations will be muted because of covid, there will be plenty of opportunities to test the 16-kilometre network while avoiding crowds as footfall in the capital has fallen dramatically. The national bus network will also be overhauled starting Sunday.
Space news
For the penultimate segment, the two discussed the space headlines over the last seven days, including laws being drafted in Luxembourg’s parliament to encourage responsible activity in space, the fact that Luxembourg space startup Ispace won a Nasa contract and the dispute between two Luxembourg satellite operators SES and Intelsat.
Events
- Philharmnonie’s digital offer—the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg will publish some Christmas surprises on its Instagram and YouTube channel over advent. Among them Christmas karaoke with the OPL and musical yoga course for adults and children.
- 11 December, 8pm, Victor Kraus Group-Canto Ostinato featuring Emre Sevindik, livestream via Neimenster The Victor Kraus Group presents a collective piece of music, using winds, strings and the element of electronics. Described as a “one of a kind sound experience!”
- 13 December, 12-3pm, Drive-by Santa’s grotto at Eirelux, in Howald, organised by the Irish Club of Luxembourg. Advance registration compulsory. [email protected]. You can also order food takeaways from Eirelux.
- 14 December, 10:30am, Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce webinar “Prepare 4 Brexit”, jointly held with the foreign affairs ministry. Could be interesting given that negotiations are at deadlock over EU demands intended to preserve fair competition for businesses and over the fate of EU fishing rights in UK waters. Sunday is the deadline for a firm decision on their future negotiations.
- 15 December, 6pm, American Chamber of Commerce webinar “Luxembourg-US relations: where are we and where are we going?” Speakers include US Ambassador J Randolph Evans and former Vice President of the European Commission, Viviane Reding, moderated by AMCHAM Chairman Paul Schonenberg.
- 15 December, 6pm, British Chamber of Commerce online pub quiz.
- 17 December, 12 noon, virtual dance workshop for kids with choreographer Yasmine Hugonnet. Organised by Mudam.
- 17 December, 5pm, ChinaLux virtual Christmas beer tasting with Bofferding. You order and collect the beers in advance.
"Connecting", presented by Natasha Ehrmann, is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7.