City market to get new home for 2-3 years

With works on place Guillaume II kicking off on 11 January, the Luxembourg City biweekly outdoor market will get a new temporary home for the next two to three years.
As the City of Luxembourg announced on Thursday, the “Stater Maart” is moving as of 13 January 2021 to place Emile Hamilius due to the Knuedler redevelopment project.
Among the changes, the plaza will get new paving, greenery, a larger playground, plus new lighting. Utilities modernisation is also planned. Knuedler parking works were already underway, including additional parking spots being added, as well as stairwell and lift renovations.
The Monoprix retail chain will also be opening an outlet, with two restaurants overlooking the Knuedler, on 14 January.
The outdoor market--with some 40 stands selling fresh cheeses, breads, fruit & veg, Luxembourgish specialties and more--will still run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30am-2pm at its new temporary Hamilius location.