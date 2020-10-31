Curfew, Luxeosys and biospheres: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 30 October.
They discussed the latest coronavirus rules voted into law on Thursday. Only a narrow majority of members of parliament--31 out of 60--supported the measures, with many saying the government had acted too late to stop the second wave of infections.
Also on the agenda was the Luxeosys satellite, which needs another €139m to launch into space, in addition to €170m already spent. Parliament for the past months has been interviewing people involved in the project to find out how this budget mismatch could have happened. Lawmakers are now trying to get a bigger say on big budget projects.
Finally, the two discussed the Minett Unesco Biosphere project, which sees 11 communes in Luxembourg’s south become part of a global network that aims to promote sustainable living. And it could be a boost for tourism, too.
