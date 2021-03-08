Dassault dies, oil price up, Swiss vote for ban

Israel eases virus rules, Aleba trade union receives blow, and Harry and Meghan level charges of racism in Oprah interview. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Monday.
Dassault dead after crash
The French MP and billionaire Olivier Dassault and his pilot died in a helicopter crash in Normandy on Sunday evening. He was the father of three. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “His sudden death is a great loss.” Dassault, aged 69, was first elected to the National Assembly in 2002, after stepping back from his family’s business. The family controls Dassault Aviation, which builds Rafale fighter jets, and owns one of France’s largest newspapers, Le Figaro. Dassault’s net worth was estimated to be more than €6bn. An inquiry will be opened into the accident, which took place in Touques, about 200km northwest of Paris. Sources: AFP, BBC, DW, Euronews and Reuters.
Oil jumps after Saudi attacks
The price of crude oil rose above $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year following a drone attack on one of Saudi Arabia’s largest export facilities. Sources: Bloomberg, Financial Times, Reuters and Seeking Alpha.
Israel reopening hospitality sector
Bars, cafes and restaurants were authorised to reopen on Sunday, but only customers with a ‘green pass’ proving they have been vaccinated can be served indoors. Sources: AFP, DW, I24news and Reuters.
Luxembourg to prolong present virus rules
The grand duchy’s government will introduce a bill this week that would extend the current set of pandemic restrictions from 14 March to 2 April. PM Xavier Bettel (DP) said, if numbers hold, cafes and restaurants could potentially reopen in April, although possibly only outdoor seating areas will be allowed. Sources: Delano and Paperjam.
Latest Luxembourg covid-19 update
Fifteen people died over three days due to the virus, including five on Saturday. There were 111 covid-19 patients in hospital on 6 March (compared to 93 the previous Saturday), including 21 in intensive care (compared to 20). Source: health ministry.
Aleba loses sectoral charter
The Aleba trade union, which represents staff in the banking and insurance industries, lost its designation as sectoral representative after Dan Kersch, Luxembourg’s labour minister (LSAP), accepted a request filed by rival unions LCGB and OGBL. Sources: Delano and Paperjam.
Swiss pass face covering ban
Voters in Switzerland narrowly approved (51.2% to 48.8%) a ban on wearing full face coverings, such as the burka or niqab worn by Muslim women, in public places. Sources: BBC, DW, NPR and Reuters.
Lord Frost says Europe still holds Brexit ‘ill will’
David Frost, Britain’s minister of state for the cabinet office and the UK’s former chief Brexit negotiator, told the EU to “shake off any remaining ill will” over Britain’s decision to leave the bloc. The comments came amid escalating tensions over London’s decision to unilaterally extend a Northern Ireland trade grace period. Sources: BBC, CityAM, the Independent and Reuters.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed, but receives summons
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released from house arrest after 5 years of detention, but faces a fresh charge in Tehran. Sources: DW, Euronews, The Guardian and Reuters.
Davy CEO steps down
Brian McKiernan, chief executive of Davy, Ireland’s largest securities firm, and two other executives resigned after Davy was fined by regulators for breaking market rules in a bond deal. Sources: Bloomberg, Financial Times, Irish Times and RTE.
Swiss bank to wind down $10bn Greensill-linked funds
Credit Suisse will close several Luxembourg-domiciled funds that invested in Greensill Capital, the supply chain finance bank facing insolvency, and return about 80% of the $3.7bn cash available. Sources: Bloomberg, CityAM, Financial Times and The Guardian.
Survivors want inquiry into Mindgeek
A group of NGOs and 104 victims of sexual abuse have called on Canada’s federal government to launch a criminal investigation into Luxembourg-registered Mindgeek, the operator of adult entertainment site Pornhub. The coalition says Pornhub breaks child protection and privacy laws. Mindgeek denies the allegations and says it has strengthened safeguards. Sources: AFP and Canadian Press.
Band is token up
The Kings of Leon released their latest album, When You See Yourself, as a non-fungible token, a type of cryptocurrency, on Friday. It is only available for 2 weeks. Sources: CityAM, CNBC, The Guardian and Rolling Stone.
Golden Bear for Luxembourg coproduced film
The Luxembourg coproduction Good Luck Banging or Loony Porn won top prize at the Berlinale film festival. Sources: AFP, Delano and DW.
Today’s Luxembourg City Film Festival pick
Delano recommends Japanese drama Aristocrats. It is screened at Ciné Utopia this afternoon at 4:30pm and at the Cinémathèque on Wednesday at 4pm.
Harry and Meghan tell Oprah Winfrey of racial tensions
Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, accused the British royal family of racism during their two-hour interview broadcast on American TV on Sunday evening. Live blogs: BBC, CBS News and The Guardian.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Aaron Grunwald