EU vaccine row escalates; growing US domestic terror threat

Landmark restitution agreement, Proud Boys informant, archbishop tests positive, Max 737 in Europe, Napoleon’s Austerlitz report up for auction. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
EU anger at AstraZeneca stance
European Union health commissioner Stella Kyriakides voiced the bloc’s anger at suggestions from AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot that the company was contractually obliged to supply the UK with its full vaccine allotment ahead of the EU. The company has said only 25% of the 100 million doses the EU was expecting in the first quarter of 2021 would be delivered, while the UK would receive 2m doses a week. AstraZeneca claims that its contract only obliges it to make “best efforts” to supply the EU. This one looks likely to run and run. The Guardian, France24 and Euronews have details and Deutsche Welle has a fact check.
Domestic terror risk in US
The United States Department of Homeland Security warned on Wednesday that the risk of domestic extremist violence has reached new heights. “Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists… fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the department said in a national terrorism advisory. According to Reuters, the department usually issues only one or two advisory bulletins a year, mostly focused on threats from foreign terrorist groups. CNN and NPR also have reports.
Proud Boys leader was FBI informant
Meanwhile, reports in The Guardian and The Washington Post suggest that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement and assisted in the prosecution of people in several cases involving drugs, gambling and human trafficking.
Restitution agreement
The Luxembourg government and the Jewish Consistory of Luxembourg on Wednesday afternoon signed a landmark restitution agreement. The grand duchy was the last western country to reach this sort of accord, which also includes a €1m lump sum payment to “Luxembourg survivors currently living abroad and the survivors who were in the grand duchy of Luxembourg at the time of the Shoah.” Delano has a report and an interview with François Moyse of the Luxembourg Foundation for the Remembrance of the Shoah.
Airport passenger figures down to 2003 levels
Luxembourg airport experienced a 68% year on year fall in passengers in 2020, with just 1.4 million travellers passing through the hub at Findel, the lowest total since 2003. Freight tonnage handled at the airport, on the other hand, was up 6% compared to 2019, as we reported.
Money laundering inspection postponed
The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental anti-money laundering monitor, has postponed plans to come to Luxembourg in March for an inspection because of the coronavirus situation. It is the second delay after an initial visit planned for June and July 2020 was also pushed back. Delano has more.
Archbishop tests positive
The archbishop of Luxembourg, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, has tested positive for covid-19. The 62-year old has been in isolation since Friday and is doing relatively well, a spokesman for the Catholic church told RTL.
Luxembourg: more than 50,000 covid cases
Luxembourg surpassed a landmark on Wednesday when latest figures showed that a total of 50,089 cases of covid had been recorded in the grand duchy since end of February 2020. A further fatality brought the virus death toll in Luxembourg to 571. Delano continues its rolling coverage.
EASA gives 737 Max green light
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has approved a return to the skies of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, two years after the planes were grounded following two fatal crashes. Approval was contingent on software upgrades, electrical work, maintenance checks, operations manual updates, and crew training. MarketWatch and Euractiv have more.
Napoleon’s finest hour up for sale
Napoleon Bonaparte’s 74-page report of the 1805 Battle of Austerlitz is to go on auction in Paris for €1 million. The report was dictated to Napoleon’s aide-de-camp Gen Henri-Gatien Bertrand during his exile on St Helena. The Times, France24 and The Guardian have more.
