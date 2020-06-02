Facebook revolt, death ruled homicide, HK bans march

SpaceX successfully launches, Spain reports zero covid-19 deaths and Putin sets election date. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Tuesday.
Facebook employees protest Trump post
Several senior Facebook staff members conducted a virtual walkout on Monday after the firm failed to flag or remove a post by Donald Trump implying that National Guard troops should shoot demonstrators. Trump, referring to the deployment of forces to stem violent protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody, wrote: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter hid the same message behind a warning that it “glorifying violence” and has previously marked Trump posts as potentially misleading. Facebook’s CEO said it was a matter of free speech. Sources: BBC, CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, The Guardian, NPR and Reuters.
Floyd’s death ruled homicide
Two separate autopsies concluded that George Floyd’s death was homicide. A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with Floyd’s murder after video showed the policeman pinning down Floyd with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Sources: BBC, CBC, CNBC, CNN and The Guardian.
Virus to cut US economy by 3%: forecast
The Congressional Budget Office projected that the covid-19 outbreak will cost the US economy $8trn over the next decade. Sources: CNBC, The Guardian, Marketwatch, PBS and Washington Post.
SES redundancy warning
The satellite operator SES said it could lay off 10%-15% of its global workforce and close several offices across Europe. Sources: Delano and Paperjam (in French).
Lufthansa rescue plan to proceed
Lufthansa’s supervisory board has approved the terms of a €9bn bailout by the German government, which include giving Berlin a 20% stake in the financially troubled airline. Sources: Associated Press, Bloomberg, Marketwatch, Reuters and Seeking Alpha.
SpaceX craft reaches ISS
Nasa astronauts aboard a SpaceX vessel successfully docked with the International Space Station following the first launch of humans into space by a private company. Sources: BBC, Euronews, RTE, Seeking Alpha and The Verge.
HK police ban memorial march
Police in the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong have for the first time banned the annual vigil to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and crackdown. Authorities cited covid-19 social distancing measures. The move followed passage by Beijing of a new national security law for Hong Kong. Sources: BBC, Financial Times, The Guardian, Hong Kong Free Press and New York Times.
Putin sets election date
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, scheduled an election on constitutional amendments that could allow him to serve until 2036. The poll takes place on 1 July. Sources: ABC News, Associated Press, ITV News, Meduza and Reuters.
Spain reports no covid-19 deaths
For the first time since March, Spain reported a 24-hour period without any coronavirus-related deaths. Sources: Associated Press, El País (in English), Independent, RTE and Sky News.
Covid-19 testing at Findel
Air passengers arriving in Luxembourg can opt to be screened for the coronavirus. Sources: Delano and Paperjam (in French).
Ireland’s EU commissioner looking at WTO job
The European trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, is considering the post of World Trade Organization director-general. Sources: Euractiv, Irish Times, Politico, RTE and Telegraph.
Agenda
Tuesday 2 June, 11:30am-12noon: ING and TEDxLuxembourgCity’s “Coffee with David Goldrake” online interview. Tuesday 2 June, 1:30pm-2:30pm: Paperjam Club’s “Is my career on lockdown?” personal development webinar. Tuesday 2 June, 7pm-9pm: Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology’s “So you think you’re green? Focus on mobility” science information seminar at Cercle Cité. Wednesday 3 June, 4pm-5pm: The Language Partnership’s “Speaking with confidence on the telephone” business English training webinar. Wednesday 3 June, 5pm: Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s “10 years, 10 minutes” interview with Tonika Hirdman of the Fondation de Luxembourg. Wednesday 3 June, 5pm: EIB Institute’s “Fundraising valuation” financial management webinar. Thursday 4 June, 3pm-4pm: Jeffrey Dentzer of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg addresses the China Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce on “How are banks supporting local businesses during covid-19?” Thursday 4 June, 5pm: British Chamber of Commerce’s “ESG: Essential and strategic for growth” online sustainable finance panel talk. Monday 8 June, 12:00noon-1:30pm: Amcham’s “Digital workplace culture – the future is now!” luncheon webinar.
Not guilty after going to incorrect address
An Australian court acquitted a Sydney man after he broke into the wrong house as part a sex fantasy. He and another man were hired for a roleplay, but the client moved without informing them. Sources: AFP, Australian Associated Press and BBC.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Aaron Grunwald