07.07 - 14.07 2020
1

Lëtz Play at Bock

15.07.2020

Neimënster’s Bock op… festival takes a new more intimate approach to performance in keeping with social distancing recommendations.

Gare crime, lunchtime stimulus & culture restart: 100,7 roundup

News Current affairs 10.07.2020 Delano
Photo: Aryan Singh/Unsplash

Jim Kent asked Delano’s Duncan Roberts and Aaron Grunwald about crime in the Gare district, meal vouchers and culture this summer during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. 

Here’s what they discussed:

Crime: François Bausch, the internal security minister (Green party) has announced increased police patrols in the Gare district.

Lunch vouchers: There’s been a proposal to tighten conditions on meal vouchers to help stimulate economic recovery.

Culture restarting: There has been a series of announcements by cultural venues that seems to indicate that we will soon be able enjoy some live performances in the flesh, so to speak.

Upcoming events

Listen here:

Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 16 July. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.

