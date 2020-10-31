Government drafting contingency measures: Bettel

The government is preparing additional measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but may not need to actually introduce them, the prime minister has said.
The government is drafting the stricter rules on a contingency basis this weekend, but will decide next week whether or not to submit them to parliament, Xavier Bettel (DP), stated in an interview with 100,7 public radio.
If the tightened restrictions which took effect on Friday bring down the number of covid-19 hospitalisations, then further action may not be needed, Bettel told 100,7 on Saturday afternoon.
The latest tally was 169 patients in hospital due to covid-19. At the height of the first wave, in early April, the total reached 233.
If the government does submit a fresh bill, Bettel said that he would expect the Chamber of Deputies to vote on it quickly.
Critics have accused the government of being unprepared for the recent rise in covid-19 cases and of being slow to introduce the current round of tightened measures.