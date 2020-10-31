10 things to do this week

29.10.2020

Luxembourg MEP Christophe Hansen (photo Anthony Dehez) is the guest for a Delano Live Chat that will look at the status of negotiations for a post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal

Government drafting contingency measures: Bettel

News Current affairs 31.10.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Xavier Bettel, the prime minister, said the government was developing supplementary measures to fight the covid-19 epidemic, in case they need to be introduced quickly. Bettel was speaking during an interview with 100,7 public radio on 31 October 2020. Library picture: Xavier Bettel speaks with the press upon arrival for an EU summit in Brussels, 20 February 2020. Photo credit: European Council

The government is preparing additional measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but may not need to actually introduce them, the prime minister has said.

The government is drafting the stricter rules on a contingency basis this weekend, but will decide next week whether or not to submit them to parliament, Xavier Bettel (DP), stated in an interview with 100,7 public radio.

If the tightened restrictions which took effect on Friday bring down the number of covid-19 hospitalisations, then further action may not be needed, Bettel told 100,7 on Saturday afternoon.

The latest tally was 169 patients in hospital due to covid-19. At the height of the first wave, in early April, the total reached 233.

If the government does submit a fresh bill, Bettel said that he would expect the Chamber of Deputies to vote on it quickly.

Critics have accused the government of being unprepared for the recent rise in covid-19 cases and of being slow to introduce the current round of tightened measures.

Xavier Bettel covid-19 Luxembourg politics