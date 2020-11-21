International education, integration & new restrictions: Radio 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Jess Bauldry was the guest on the seven-day roundup section of radio 100,7’s “Connecting” show hosted by Natasha Ehrmann on Friday. Here’s what they discussed.
International education projects
Before the pandemic, Luxembourg’s education system was struggling to keep up with the demand for international education. The two discussed big changes in this area planned for 2021, including two new schools with English-language streams.
Integration scorecard
Luxembourg has an extremely diverse population—around half of residents are not Luxembourgers and that is true for 70% of private sector workers. This creates challenges, which it appears the country is handling well after rising 10 points in the Mipex integration ranking. Discussions revolved around areas for improvement and legislation that could ease the integration process.
Impending restrictions
As Luxembourg's new infection rates hit record highs, it seems inevitable that a partial lockdown will be implemented next week. The two discussed the reaction of businesses and the public to the law being voted on next week.
Events
21 November: 11-4 Aerdscheff, an off grid education centre being built from repurposed materials in Redange is looking for volunteers to help with the interior wall. It’s a chance to learn about environmentally sustainable techniques and contribute to this groundbreaking project from Cell.
Until 22 November: “Not my life” online film screening from Time for Equality and Ecpat Luxembourg. This is a documentary about human trafficking and modern slavery, showing modern forms of child exploitation in 13 countries.
22 November: CNL online book readings (some in English). This weekend would normally be the Walfer Bicherdeeg, a chance for some publishers to make 30% of their annual sales. Moving online, there will be readings on Sunday from Susan Alexander and Robert Schofield whose book The Treasures of Tales was this week published by Black Fountain Press.
23-26 November: e-trade mission to China. Given the scheduled physical mission cannot take place, talks and meetings have been moved online. People can learn about how to do business in China, hear the experiences of other business leaders and learn about future trends.
26 November: British Chamber of Commerce talk with Philip Hammond focusing on tackling the economic challenges of Coronavirus and the end of the UK Transition period. As a reminder Philip Hammond is former chancellor of the exchequer and foreign secretary, will speak live with Dr Adam Marshall, Director General of the BCC.
“Connecting”, presented by Natasha Ehrmann, is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 27 November. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu