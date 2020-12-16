Kleos appoints Heribert Krämer as COO

New space firm Kleos Space, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Heribert Krämer as its new Chief Operating Officer.
Krämer, who will be joining the team headquartered in Luxembourg in January 2021, has previously held a range of senior leadership positions enabling him to gain in-depth experience in operations and change management as well as business transformation.
His portfolio includes roles at APUS Solutions Sarl in Luxembourg, RBC Investor & Treasury Services in Luxembourg, Switzerland and Canada, and ABN AMRO Asset Management NV in the Netherlands to name a few.
“We are delighted to welcome Heribert Krämer as Chief Operations Officer of Kleos. Heribert is a highly experienced and multi-lingual COO, whose expertise will provide significant value to Kleos,” CEO Andy Bower said.
The announcement of the firm’s new COO follows news, on Monday, that Kleos would expand its operations by opening an engineering office in Denver, Colorado.
In November, the space-powered data-as-a-service (DaaS) company had announced the successful launch of its first cluster of four satellites (KSM1) with a second cluster scheduled to launch mid-2021.
Kleos’ satellites detect and geolocate maritime radio frequency transmissions to provide global activity-based intelligence, enhancing the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of governments and commercial entities when an Automatic Identification System (AIS) is defeated, imagery unclear or targets out of patrol range.