Lux braces for health, economic impact of Covid-19

The government held a briefing on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update about the impact of the coronavirus in the grand duchy.
Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) reminded the public that each and every individual should take responsibility, from thoroughly washing hands but also limiting contact with others, especially the elderly or those with existing health conditions. “If you’re sick, you should stay at home,” he said. Those showing symptoms of the flu are once again urged to use the dedicated hotline (8002 8080). “Don’t go to the waiting room where people are often more vulnerable,” Bettel added.
Regional, EU coordination
Health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) confirmed Luxembourg is still in the first phase of containment, with seven confirmed cases and 76 individuals quarantined. As of next week, Lenert said the three “maisons médicales” will open their doors during daytime hours, and the ministry is also looking into the possibily of teleconsultation, through which consultations and the issuance of health certificates could be done remotely.
A next possible scenario would be the grand duchy reaching the “cluster phase”, in which it is no longer possible to trace individual cases, but rather the spread develops in clusters--something not unlikely, given that some 200,000 cross-border workers enter the country eaxch day. The ministers confirmed this phase could, of course, change.
Currently, however, Luxembourg is not closing its borders, but the ministers are in regular communication with not just their EU counterparts, but also with authorities in neighbouring countries to assess the situation on a more regional level. Lenert added that volunteers had been doing great work, but authorites are watching how the situation evolves to be ready to provide further updates.
Economic impact
Bettel currently does not want to speculate on costs to the government, because that depends on what will happen. The government said, however, it will take responsibility and release any money required to tackle the crisis after consulting the chamber of deputies. But he practically dared any politician to refuse the release of any funds that would be required. “If we don’t, we will not only have a health crisis but also a political crisis,” he stated.
As economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP) explained, while two-thirds of products and services are imported into Luxembourg, financial instruments can help alleviate the situation in the interim, as happened during the 2008-9 financial crisis.
In addition to measures already in place, a bill concerning aid for SMEs was adopted at the government council to help those who are having temporary difficulties. As Paperjam reports, “Eligible costs are however limited to loss of income and will take the form of a recoverable advance…the de minimis ceiling could also be revised upwards, from €200,000 to €500,000.”
Minister for small- and medium-size business and tourism, Lex Delles (DP) stated that tourism had already been on the decline in February, and in March this could be even more pronounced--not just due to travel agency tourism, but also since a range of events and meetings have been cancelled in light of the virus which might otherwise have drawn in tourists. He added the horeca sector is one which by nature “has had more specific questions”.
The call for postponement of events involving 1000+ people will be in effect through 31 March, although it is possible this date will later be extended.
Companies experiencing difficulties can get more information or questionnaires by visiting guichet.lu or gouvernemnt.lu .
For updates about Covid-19 as they are made available, visit sante.lu.