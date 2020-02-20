Luxembourg funds solar panels for Cape Verde parliament

Cabinet ministers Franz Fayot, Carole Dieschbourg and Claude Turmes have completed a four-day visit to the archipelago.
In his capacity as minister for cooperation and development, Franz Fayot (LSAP) joined the president of Cape Verde’s national assembly Jorge Santos and the country’s minister for foreign affairs and Cape Verde communities Luís Filipe Tavares in unveiling plans to install a solar photovoltaic production system that is expected to reduce the parliament’s electricity bill by approximately 30%. The €150,000 costs of the project will be carried by Luxembourg.
Fayot was joined by minister for the environment and sustainable development Carole Dieschbourg and minister for energy Claude Turmes (both Déi Gréng) for the visit between 15 and 18 February. The visit was a chance for the ministers to refine the grand duchy’s innovative model for development cooperation partnerships which will have a specific focus on the fight against climate change
Cape Verde also used the opportunity to present their energy transition policies, including a plan to make the island of Brava self-sufficient in energy.
Meetings between representatives of the two governments also included negotiations on the fifth Indicative Cooperation Programme between Cape Verde and Luxembourg for the 2021-2024 period. For the first time this will involve projects in the fields of development cooperation, climate and energy. Reports suggest the total programme will see a 30% increase in funding, from the current €45 million to approximately €60 million.