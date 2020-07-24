New restrictions, vaccine, tap water and customer service: 100,7 roundup

Delano’s Natalie Gerhardstein and Duncan Roberts were the guests on the seven-day roundup section of “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
The Delano team explained some of the new restrictions regarding social distancing that were passed into law this week and then looked at how the race to get vaccines made available to as many people as possible was shaping up. Natalie explained that the University of Oxford vaccine has found to produce not just covid-19 antibodies but also T cells. The BBC also published a related article this week, stating: “This could be the T cell’s big moment.”
News that tap water could well be made available in all restaurants in the grand duchy as of 2021 has excited many residents from the international community, but there is still some controversy over whether it should me made free or not. Jim also asked about what was happening at the Upper Sûre lake, which was so overcrowded last weekend that a reservation system is being introduced for Saturdays and Sundays.
The discussion then turned to a recent survey by consultancy firm KPMG about the customer experience in Luxembourg. The top ten favourite brands for customers may take some listeners by surprise.
Finally, Duncan and Natalie picked out some of the cultural events that are happening over the next week, including the Art2Cure exhibition at the BiL’s Galerie Independence, the sunset shows at the Kulturhuef in Grevenmacher, the Happy Guts’ Company pop-up shop in Strassen, and the Bauhärpreis architecture and engineering exhibition at the Hôtel des Postes in the city.
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 31 July.