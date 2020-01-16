Post further explores HQ hotel plan

Post is considering plans to convert its city centre headquarters into a mixed building, part of which would be given over to a hotel.
The reflections were shared by business minister Etienne Schneider (LSAP), responding to a parliamentary from déi Lénk’s David Wagner.
In his response, published on Wednesday, the minister said that the building located at 8a avenue Monterey had national monument status. “It’s without a doubt an emblematic building of the upper town and piece of cultural heritage from the period of State architect Sosthène Weis,” the minister wrote, adding that any subsequent conversion of the building would be carried out in respect of this heritage.
Post is meanwhile concentrating on developing its operational sites opposite the train station and in the Cloche d’Or district. The former is expected to reopen after a lengthy renovation in 2022.
In 2015, Post announced phased plans to close 35 branches in Luxembourg, mostly smaller branches with reduced opening hours. According to Schneider, the buildings which housed the post offices will be sold at market price, with priority given to local communes, or state bodies like social housing outfit the Fonds de Logement. “Only if this approach does not meet with success will Post sell these buildings on the real estate market,” Schneider wrote.