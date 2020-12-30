Prime minister defends Grand Duke's Biarritz lockdown

The Grand-Ducal Court has defended a trip by Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa to Biarritz.
Radio 100,7 reports that the grand ducal couple spent some of their winter vacation in the French city during the lockdown, from where the head of state remained in contact with his staff and the government.
According to the national radio station, it was from there, that he signed the latest measures related to the coronavirus. The Court specifies that travel is not prohibited by the latest raft of restrictions adopted last week, if the rules in force in the country of stay are respected.
Cited by RTL, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel said that it was the Grand Duke’s right and was by no means forbidden. “If the Grand Duke is alone with his wife in Biarritz, I don't see any problem,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.
The grand ducal couple recently purchased a holiday flat in the French seaside resort and implied earlier in the year that they may eventually retire there. Since 21 December, France has imposed an 8pm curfew and bars and restaurants remain closed as in Luxembourg to curb the spread of coronavirus. Read more about the measures in France here.