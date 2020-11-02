Red Cross bazaar goes “on tour” for 2020 edition

The annual Red Cross bazaar is changing format this year because of the pandemic with smaller pop-ups organised for the coming weeks as well as an online fundraiser.
Between 2 and 29 November, the bazaar’s different stands will be going on tour with short-term pop-ups at different locations in Luxembourg.
The line-up includes the Vintage Mood stand that is setting up in Livange this week, the Coup de Coeur flea market in Dommeldange and a concept store selling clothes, handicrafts, homemade foods and more at the end of the month at Royal Hamilius.
The programme is set to go ahead depending on coronavirus measures. Prime minister Xavier Bettel over the weekend said the government was already preparing additional measures if needed, depending on how the numbers develop under the current curfew and rule of four restrictions.
Regardless the pandemic measures, the Red Cross is also raising funds online. The annual bazaar is one of its main fundraisers, raising close to €200,000 in years past, which it is hoping to match if not exceed this year.
Proceeds from the bazaar’s 2020 edition will benefit children and young people impacted by the coronavirus crisis, for example providing psychological but also school support.