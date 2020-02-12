Take the transport satisfaction survey

People living and working in Luxembourg are urged to give their views on the transport situation by completing a public survey.
The 30-question poll, conducted by Liser with Vrije Universiteit Brussel and the University of Luxembourg, quiz participants on their mobility habits, their level of satisfaction with public transport and their future plans in relation to public transport.
The online survey can be completed any time from 11 to 29 February and is aimed at workers, students, pensioners, resident and cross-border workers.
The survey comes as the capital’s high congestion rate worsens despite the introduction of the tram, new train stations and P+R car parks. According to satellite navigation provider TomTom, drivers in Luxembourg spent an average 36% extra time stuck in traffic in 2019 compared to 33% in 2018. It ranked Luxembourg City 53rd out of 416 cities and 57 countries.
Starting 1 March 2020, all public transport (second-class travel) will be made free of charge. The idea that this will increase take up of public transport has been dismissed by critics. Last week, the government unveiled its national bus network shake-up, which will be fully implemented by 2022. The shake-up will ensure all communities with 20 or more residents will be served by buses by 2022.