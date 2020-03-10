Two new cases of Covid-19 infection

The sixth and seventh patients to be infected with coronavirus COVID-19 in Luxembourg were diagnosed on Tuesday.
The health administration has confirmed that two news cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday. One of the patients had returned from a trip to the United States, while the other had come back from Switzerland. The 3rd, 4th and 5th cases had been diagnosed over the weekend.
The patients are being treated according to protocol. The administration says that progression of the virus in Luxembourg has so far differed from that of its neighbouring countries, in that all those diagnosed in were infected abroad.
A coronavirus informational website, in French, can be consulted for updates. And tzhe government has also set up telephone hotline, 8002 8080.