Vaccines, education reform and Joe Biden: 100,7 roundup

Delano editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts was Natasha Ehrmann’s guest on this week’s seven-day roundup for The Connecting show on Radio 100,7.
The discussion started off with a look at Luxembourg’s covid vaccine strategy, and the welcome news that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be approved by the European Medicines Agency by the end of the month--the government is even trying to get permission to get its allocation delivered before the official approval so that once approved it can be used right away. Indeed, as Duncan pointed out, Markus Ollert from the Luxembourg Institute of Health told Delano this week that we could reach a scenario where we can have a normal Christmas this year.
News this week that a petition to “Stop the privatization of public schools in Luxembourg” will be debated in parliamentary committee after it reached the requisite number of signatories was also a topic on the show.
And the round-up concluded with a lively discussion about the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and what it could mean for transatlantic relations.
Finally, Duncan introduced listeners to some of the events happening in the grand duchy over the next few days from the Delano agenda and our 10 Things To Do selection.
Listen here:
“Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 29 January. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.