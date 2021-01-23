10 things to do this week

19.01 - 26.01 2021
1

Register for Relais

19.01.2021

Registration for the 16th edition of Relais pour la Vie opened this week.

Vaccines, education reform and Joe Biden: 100,7 roundup

News Current affairs 23.01.2021 Delano
Connecting airs on 100,7 on Fridays after the 6pm news and is available in podcast format on delano.lu (Photo: Shutterstock)

"Connecting" airs on 100,7 on Fridays after the 6pm news and is available in podcast format on delano.lu (Photo: Shutterstock)

Delano editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts was Natasha Ehrmann’s guest on this week’s seven-day roundup for The Connecting show on Radio 100,7.

 

The discussion started off with a look at Luxembourg’s covid vaccine strategy, and the welcome news that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be approved by the European Medicines Agency by the end of the month--the government is even trying to get permission to get its allocation delivered before the official approval so that once approved it can be used right away. Indeed, as Duncan pointed out, Markus Ollert from the Luxembourg Institute of Health told Delano this week that we could reach a scenario where we can have a normal Christmas this year.

News this week that a petition to “Stop the privatization of public schools in Luxembourg” will be debated in parliamentary committee after it reached the requisite number of signatories was also a topic on the show.

And the round-up concluded with a lively discussion about the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and what it could mean for transatlantic relations.

Finally, Duncan introduced listeners to some of the events happening in the grand duchy over the next few days from the Delano agenda and our 10 Things To Do selection.

Listen here:

Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 29 January. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.

Natasha Ehrmann Duncan Roberts 100 100,7 Delano