Beijing sets target, Becca to appeal, Evans’ new gig

China sets out economic course and tighter HK control
Economy: Chinese leaders set an economic growth target of 6% for 2021 during the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, its rubberstamp parliament, which opened on Friday. While that is above last year’s 3.6% GDP growth, it is a conservative goal compared to its economic performance over the rest of the past two decades, reflecting Beijing’s confidence in the country’s rebound from the coronavirus crisis. Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC and Financial Times. Politics: The NPC is expected to pass a bill reforming Hong Kong’s electoral system, to ensure that only “patriots” are elected in the territory. Sources: BBC, Hong Kong Free Press and Reuters.
Italy blocks vaccine shipment
The Italian government, with the support of the European Commission, stopped the export of 250,000 doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine to Australia. Sources: ABC News, DW, Financial Times and The Guardian.
EU regulator to review Russian jab
The European Medicines Agency will start formally evaluating Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Sources: CNBC, Euractiv, Euronews and Politico.
Luxembourg could extend Astrazeneca use to entire population
A Luxembourg advisory council recommended giving the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine to people over the age of 65. Several other countries have already made the switch. The government will now review the opinion. Sources: 100,7 public radio and RTL.
Latest Luxembourg covid-19 update
Out of 10,119 PCR tests on 3 March, 206 Luxembourg residents were positive. That is a rate of 32.90 per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 30.83 on 24 February). The reproduction rate was 0.91, below the target threshold of 1.00 (compared to 1.15). There were 108 covid-19 patients in hospital (compared to 78), including 22 in intensive care (compared to 15). Four people died due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 647. A cumulative 42,118 vaccine doses have been administered, including 12,717 people who have received two doses. Sources: Delano and health ministry.
Becca will appeal watch verdict
The real estate developer Flavio Becca said he would appeal his conviction on abusing company assets. On Thursday, he was given a 2 year suspended sentence and €250,000 fine over the purchase of luxury watches. Sources: 100,7, Delano and Paperjam.
RBC reportedly to implement redundancy plan
The Canadian bank RBC could lay off 243 staff at its Luxembourg unit in Belval. Sources: Delano and Paperjam.
EU-UK tensions rise over post-Brexit trade terms
European Commission: Maroš Šefčovič, a commission vice president, said the EU could take legal action against the UK “very soon” over London’s unilateral decision to extend several post-Brexit grace periods on shipments between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Sources: BBC, Financial Times and The Guardian. European Parliament: MEPs are expected to delay the vote on ratifying the EU-UK trade deal, which was scheduled for 24 March. Sources: The Guardian, RTE and Reuters.
ECJ rules against UK air pollution case
The European Court of Justice said the UK “systematically and persistently” broke EU air pollution rules for a decade. Britain could be fined even though it left the bloc. London said it was reviewing the ruling. Sources: BBC, Bloomberg, The Guardian and Reuters.
US suspends tariffs on UK goods
Washington has lifted punitive tariffs on Scotch whisky, English cheese and British cashmere for 4 months while trade talks take place. The tariffs were implemented as part of the US-EU dispute over aircraft subsidies. Sources: BBC, Financial Times, NPR and Politico.
EU to pursue Apple music antitrust case
The European Commission will reportedly start competition proceedings against Apple, following a complaint by its music streaming rival Spotify. Sources: Financial Times, Reuters and RTE.
Square in $297m deal with Tidal and Jay-Z
The mobile payments company Square took a majority stake in Jay-Z’s streaming music platform Tidal, and Jay-Z will join Square’s board. Sources: Financial Times, The Guardian, Marketwatch and Reuters.
Arcelormittal plans $6.9bn Indian steel plant
Luxembourg steel giant Arcelormittal said it and Nippon Steel would build a plant in the Indian state of Odisha with an annual capacity of 12m tons. Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters and Seeking Alpha.
Randy Evans returns to the bar
Former US ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans has joined the global law firm Squire Patton Boggs. He will be a partner in its litigation practice in Atlanta and Washington. Sources: Law.com, Reuters and press release.
