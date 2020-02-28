Coronavirus precautions, free rides and cybersecurity: 100,7 roundup

DJ Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Aaron Grunwald about covid-19, the fact public transport is becoming free in Luxembourg starting this weekend and the cybersecurity situation during the “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed:
The new coronavirus, covid-19, made Luxembourg headlines this week when four Luxembourgers on a LuxairTours holiday in Tenerife were quarantined in their hotel because another tourist had tested positive for the virus. Earlier in the month, three Luxembourgers were repatriated from Wuhan, China, and as children returned to school after the half-term break, the two European schools and University of Luxembourg requested families, staff and students who visited impacted regions self-quarantine themselves to allow time for symptoms to show, in the event they have contracted the virus. The health minister Paulette Lenert said if a company requests the self-isolation, then they should bear the costs.
Public transport in Luxembourg will be free of charge starting this weekend, a measure that has attracted international attention. Described in an over-egged promotional video as “like the invention of the wheel”, the goal is to up commuter numbers by 20% from 2017 to 2025. If nothing else, everyone can enjoy a nice free party at the new tram station on Saturday.
Luxembourg appears to be relatively prepared when it comes to cybersecurity after scoring well in two different reports: Specops Software and Eurobarometer. The country remains, however, at risk. Risk management and crisis management intelligence analyst Ben Plane told Delano last year that Luxembourg was a prime target for cyber criminals because of the high value companies operating there, a view backed up by a 2018 PWC report.
And recommended events included the British Ladies Club quiz night, on 29 February, the Democrats Abroad US primary voting event on 3 March, the Green Light investment summit on 5 March, the space commerce talk on 5 March, and the Kazakh poetry reading and book presentation, also on 5 March.
