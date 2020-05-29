Luxair restoring flights to Berlin, Balearics, Bari in June

Findel airport reopens on Friday with news of freshly relaunched service to Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Luxembourg’s commercial airport shutdown in late March due to covid-19 restrictions. As previously announced, Luxair, the grand duchy’s flag carrier, recommences service to Hamburg, Munich and Stockholm on 29 May, and to Lisbon and Porto on 30 May.
On Thursday, Luxair outlined the resumption of more flights. The airline told Paperjam that it will serve Berlin again on 1 June and more destinations beginning in mid-June.
“The Canaries, the Balearics, Madeira in Portugal... We are not going to restart all at once, but from 13 June, we will be [adding] four new destinations per week”, a representative stated.
Package holidays
The first LuxairTours package holiday, to Faro on Portugal’s southern coast, departs 31 May. The outfit will add Bari in Italy on 16 June, Ibiza, Palma and destinations in Croatia, Sardinia and Sicily on 20 June, Biarritz on 21 June, and destinations in Bulgaria on 23 and 26 June.
“We want to be sure that our customers land in destinations where the tourist attractions have reopened,” said Laurent Jossart, a Luxair vice president. For example, “LuxairTours does not book reservations in hotels where the restaurant, swimming pool and beach are not accessible."
Ryanair
A spokesperson for Ryanair told RTL that the discount carrier would resume Luxembourg flights on 22 June.
Reported by Mathilde Obert; edited by Aaron Grunwald