Virus update, 2021 budget, Beirut heritage: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 18 December.
They discussed the latest coronavirus measures, whether a stricter lockdown could be yet to come and when Luxembourg might receive its first vaccine doses.
Also on the agenda was Luxembourg’s 2021 state budget, which parliament passed this week. Finance minister Pierre Gramegna said he was optimistic about 2021 but MPs also gave the government a list of 50 suggestions to think about to come out of the crisis stronger.
Finally, the two spoke about the RestArt Beirut fund, co-founded by Luxembourg national Didier Goossens that aims to restore and protect cultural heritage in Lebanon’s capital following the devastating explosion on 4 August.
Agenda:
- 19 December: Live radio session with indie-pop band Great Mountain Fire on Radio 100,7 at 5pm. Hosted in cooperation with the Kulturfabrik.
- 19 December: Live stream with Luxembourg singer-songwriter Jil Clesse at 8pm, hosted by CAPe.
- Until 24 December: Get into the festive spirit with the London Old Vic Theatre’s A Christmas Carol thanks to streaming technology.
