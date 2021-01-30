Virus update, restitution, funds climate study: 100,7 round-up

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Marc Clement on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 29 January.
During show, they discussed the latest coronavirus measures, growing frustration of businesses and the EU’s vaccine drive.
Also on the agenda was the landmark restitution agreement Luxembourg signed on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Finally, the two spoke about a Greenpeace report published this week on the climate impact of Luxembourg’s fund industry and reactions from the financial centre.
Agenda:
- 30 January: Seong-Jin Cho - The piano soloist performs works by Chopin with Gustavo Gimeno and the OPL at the Philharmonie, 6pm and 8pm
- 31 January: Lucilin in Situ - A concert by United Instruments of Lucilin at Casino Luxembourg, 11am
- 4 February: Virus vaccine webinar - The LNS answers questions about the coronavirus vaccines, how they work and their safety, 1pm
- Until 21 February: World Press Photo exhibition - More than 150 award-winning photos from around the world hosted at Neimënster
- Until 25 February: Between Shade and Darkness - An exhibition about the life of Luxembourg’s Jewish Community before, during and after WW2 hosted at the University of Luxembourg’s Maison du Savoir, weekdays 8am to 5pm
Listen here:
"Connecting" is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 5 February.