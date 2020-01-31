ISL conflict, Schneider scorecard, coronavirus: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Aaron Grunwald about education, politics and public health during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed:
Teaching staff at the International School of Luxembourg staged a symbolic walk-in and walk-out and worked to rule earlier this week in a row over a proposed new salary system. What’s behind this industrial action and why are the ISL and other international schools important for Luxembourg?
Étienne Schneider is stepping down next Tuesday after 8 years as a cabinet minister. The journalists looked back at his time in office.
Chinese New Year celebrations have been muted this year after the mass spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. What is the potential impact here in Luxembourg and on China’s economy?
And recommend events included: Ukraine-Luxembourg Industry Forum on Tuesday, Maid in Luxembourg exposé on domestic workers on Wednesday, British Ladies Club new monthly mixer (open to non-members) on Thursday and “Trap Town” choreographed by Wim Vandekeybus at the Grand Théâtre.
