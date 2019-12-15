Nancy Pelosi leads US delegation to Luxembourg

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is leading a bipartisan delegation to Luxembourg and Belgium for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Pelosi called it a “great privilege” to lead the delegation, adding: “We commemorate the courage of our service members who braved weeks of bitter winter to secure the victory of freedom over tyranny, not only for Europe, but for all the world.”
US ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans called it an honour to host her. On Saturday, the delegation had a luncheon with World War II veterans and took part in a parade and ceremony in Bastogne. In her speech, Pelosi thanked veterans and family members and gave a personal anecdote.
“On the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landing, I met with some of the veterans when we were in Normandy. I told them that my uncle died on the way to the Battle of the Bulge--what would become the Battle of the Bulge. And some of those veterans, some of them your peers…[were] saying: ‘Oh yeah, the Battle of the Bulge. We went there next.’”
She added that two members of the congressional delegation, Ted Deutch and Annie Kuster, also had fathers who fought in the battle.
On Sunday Pelosi was received by Grand Duke Henri at the royal palace. She later met with prime minister Xavier Bettel. "Luxembourg will never forget the sacrifices that the American people made to free our country from foreign oppression,” Bettel said in the meeting. “Since then, the United States, Luxembourg and the European Union have established a solid partnership that has shaped the modern world. Regarding our common future, we must remain committed to a multilateral approach where cooperation takes precedence over confrontation.”
The US embassy in Luxembourg also announced there had been a “productive meeting” with the chamber of deputies and its president, Fernand Etgen.
“Luxembourg owes gratitude to America because you helped a small, independent country in World War II,” Etgen said of the delegation’s visit. “However deep the snow, however dense the fog: you where there for us, you gave us back our liberty.”
On Monday the official commemoration ceremony at the Luxembourg American cemetery in Hamm will take place, expected to gather hundreds of officials, veterans, service members, press and more.
Pelosi made history when she became Speaker in January 2019, becoming the first woman in American history to serve in the role. This week the House will vote on whether to impeach US president Donald Trump. If they do so, it would make Trump the third president in US history to be impeached.