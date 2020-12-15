Covid-19, finance, family in need: most read on Delano site in 2020

As we approach the holidays and prepare for the new year, Delano takes a look back at the most read online stories in 2020.
Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by covid-19, particularly rapidly evolving developments at the outset of the pandemic and stories about the state of the Luxembourg health system. Among the 10 most read news articles, only 2 were unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak.
Top 10 stories read on Delano.lu in 2020
10. “Phase 1 of deconfinement starts 20 April”, 15 April 2020
9. “KBL rebrands as Quintet”, 16 January 2020
8. “Family begs not to be forgotten amid covid-19 crisis”, 2 May 2020 (see below)
7. “3rd, 4th & 5th coronavirus cases in Luxembourg”, 8 March 2020
6. “Luxembourg ready for coronavirus, government says”, 27 February 2020
5. “Lux coronavirus epidemic risk moderate”, 25 February 2020
4. “Luxembourg enters phase 2 of covid-19 emergency response”, 23 March 2020
3. “Lux to launch national coronavirus testing”, 27 March 2020
2. “Health: Luxembourg system on the threshold”, 27 March 2020
An academic paper published in 2012 found that Germany had the highest number of critical care beds per capita in Europe, followed by Luxembourg. Library picture: An intensive care unit is seen under construction in Düsseldorf, Germany, 4 September 2017. Photo: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
1. “The countries with the most critical care beds per capita”, 14 March 2020. Niall McCarthy at Statista examined intensive care unit capacity around the world.
Non-coronavirus stories
We also calculated the most read articles excluding stories about the pandemic and health system. Half of the those top 10 touched on Luxembourg’s financial sector. The biggest audience was garnered for the emotionally charged story of the challenges facing a Danish family living in the grand duchy.
This year’s 10 most read non-covid articles on Delano.lu
10. “How and where to use your holiday voucher”, 30 June 2020
9. “Ladurée Luxembourg files for bankruptcy”, 6 June 2020
8. “Poverty risk, BCEE closures, Lux Carnival shutdown: 100,7 roundup”, 14 February 2020
7. “Coming up in 2020 in Luxembourg”, 1 January 2020
6. “Lux had lowest bad loan rate in 3rd quarter: ECB”, 17 January 2020
5. “Appointment: Duvoux is new CEO of Amundi Luxembourg”, 20 January 2020
4. “Outlook for 2020: VP Bank”, 22 January 2020
3. “Grand Duke defends wife over press treatment”, 27 January 2020
2. “KBL rebrands as Quintet”, 16 January 2020
Anne and Martin Veise are seen with their eldest son after Martin’s stroke in November 2018. The family was profiled by Delano in May 2020. Photo courtesy of Anne Veise
1. “Family begs not to be forgotten amid covid-19 crisis”, 2 May 2020. Delano contributor Margaret Ferns spoke with a family struggling to receive care during the pandemic for a father of four, who had suffered a stroke.
How these lists were calculated
The rankings were based on internal Google Analytics page view data. Total traffic was counted between 1 January and 14 December for news articles published in 2021. Certain pages--such as our covid-19 rolling coverage and US elections live ticker, as well as guides and listings--were excluded from the tally, since the same links were often updated multiple times over several days or weeks.